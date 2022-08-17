Weekly Print Day for Enterprise Moves to Thursday

It wasn’t an easy decision, but the management and team of the Dresden Enterprise newspaper has opted to adjust its distribution day to Thursdays of every week. This change will take effect Thursday, August 18.

We will still offer weekly coverage of important events, feature articles and sports that matters to you. Pushing the distribution day to Thursdays will be an opportunity to provide even more coverage and highlights from the previous week, as well as offer a chance to emphasize upcoming events.

Local subscribers in Weakley, Carroll and Henry counties should receive their Enterprise newspaper in the mail on Fridays. As of now, the subscription rate of $30 for one year will remain the same for the three counties mentioned above. That is a savings off the newsstand price of $9. The Enterprise does offer a 6-month subscription rate of $22 for Weakley, Obion and Henry County residents.

A two-year subscription to The Enterprise is $58, which equals a savings of $20 off the newsstand price. All subscribers receive a complimentary subscription to our website, www.dresdenenterprise.com, where you can find breaking news stories, in-depth coverage from government board meetings and anytime, anywhere access to the online edition, at no extra charge. The e-edition will be available on Thursdays at 8 a.m. A one-year, online-only subscription is $28. If you are a print subscriber and do not have access to our website, please call 731-364-2234 to get an account set up.

With the new distribution day, deadlines are going to look a bit different. Press releases and photos should be in the office by Tuesdays at 4 p.m. To send content, email enterprise@dresdenenterprise.com. News items may also be dropped off at our temporary office space, located inside of Winstead Property Rentals, 501 Main St., Martin. The deadline to place an advertisement in The Enterprise is 4 p.m. on Mondays. Contact salesperson Laura Bates by email at laura@magicvalleypublishing.com or by phone at 731-364-2234.

Our printing plant, Associated Publishers, Inc. in Huntingdon, is growing each week. API has printed The Enterprise for many years, even during the time when the Washburn family of McKenzie and Dresden owned the newspaper. After a printing company in Union City shut down its plant recently, some of the area newspapers sought out API to provide printing of their publications. This growth has resulted in an adjustment of print slots for some papers in the region and allows The Enterprise to offer even more local, timely coverage of news relative to our readers.

In October 2020, The Enterprise was sold by the Washburn family to the Richardson family, who own and operate Magic Valley Publishing Co., Inc. MVP, a Tennessee Press Association member, is a publishing company with 16 regional newspapers in Tennessee, a monthly West Tennessee magazine and a radio station.