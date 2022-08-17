Local Students Graduate from Bethel University 

MCKENZIE, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The following Bethel University students with ties to Weakley County completed the requirements for spring graduation 2022.

Those graduating from Bethel from Weakley County and their degrees include:

Dresden

Amelia Kaitlyn Bryant, Bachelor of Science

Alexis Nicole Kocsis, Bachelor of Science

Gleason

Jayne-Shaye Bailey, Bachelor of Science

Gretchen Renee Haynes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Greenfield

Diana Amberleigh Denise Little, Bachelor of Science

Sara Lee Williams, Bachelor of Science

Martin

Johana Lizette Romero, Bachelor of Science

“Graduation is a special time,” said Bethel University President Walter Butler. “It’s a celebration of a culmination of commitment, hard work and learning. I am so proud of these young men and women and excited for the impact that they will have in their careers, communities and families.”