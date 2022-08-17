Local Students Graduate from Bethel University
MCKENZIE, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The following Bethel University students with ties to Weakley County completed the requirements for spring graduation 2022.
Those graduating from Bethel from Weakley County and their degrees include:
Dresden
Amelia Kaitlyn Bryant, Bachelor of Science
Alexis Nicole Kocsis, Bachelor of Science
Gleason
Jayne-Shaye Bailey, Bachelor of Science
Gretchen Renee Haynes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Greenfield
Diana Amberleigh Denise Little, Bachelor of Science
Sara Lee Williams, Bachelor of Science
Martin
Johana Lizette Romero, Bachelor of Science
“Graduation is a special time,” said Bethel University President Walter Butler. “It’s a celebration of a culmination of commitment, hard work and learning. I am so proud of these young men and women and excited for the impact that they will have in their careers, communities and families.”