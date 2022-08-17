Celebrate #National Farmers Market Week

August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets in Northwest Tennessee are packed with fresh produce. This week, August 7-13, 2022, is #National Farmers Market Week and the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.

“Shopping at a farmers market is important for many reasons,” Martin Farmers Market Co-Manager Samantha Goyret said. “Farmers Markets fuel rural economies and support healthy communities. As of the 2022 season, Martin Farmers Market vendors have collectively earned $44,620 – all of which stays in our community.”

In addition to traditional produce, many Tennessee farmers markets offer meats, artisan products, flowers, live music, and food trucks. Several markets in our region accept SNAP, EBT and WIC benefits. Check with your local Northwest Tennessee market by visiting nwtnlfn.org/markets.

The Martin Farmers Market is located in downtown Martin and open to the public every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon throughout the growing season. Visit Martin Area Farmers Market on Facebook to find out what local vendors are setting up at the market each week, as well as special activities planned for the week.

The Dresden Farmers Market is located at 421 Linden St. under the Terry Oliver Plaza. It is open to the public every Thursday from 2-6 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon during the growing season. Find Dresden Farmers Market on Facebook.

“Farmers markets play an essential role in communities by creating space for connection and actively fostering more resilient local food systems,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Making the local connection and developing a relationship with the farmers producing your food is the perfect way to support your local community and economy.”

As students go back to school, filling lunchboxes with quality, healthy food is easy to do after a visit to a farmers market. The one-stop location provides options for diverse and tasty selections that family members of all ages will love.

“What makes the farmers’ market such a special place,” states Bryant Terry, echo-chef, food justice activist and author, “is that you’re actually creating community around food.”

The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network and Pick Tennessee Products is the connection to a farmers market near you. There are currently 163 farmers markets listed on the Pick Tennessee Products website and mobile app, of which 10 of the Northwest Tennessee Markets are listed on the NWTNLFN.ORG/Markets webpage. Markets and Producers are encouraged to apply for their free listings at www.pickTNproducts.org and nwtnlfn.org/food-resources. Follow @NWTNLFN on facebook, and @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for seasonal updates and information about farm-related events, activities, and products.