Kyleigh R. Pruitt 2004 – 2022 By Editor | August 4, 2022 | 0 Kyleigh R. Pruitt, 17, of Greenfield, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Services were Saturday, July 30, at First Baptist Church in Greenfield. She was born September 20, 2004, to Tabitha Parham and Randy Pruitt. Williams Funeral Home Posted in Obituaries