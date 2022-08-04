 Skip to content

Kyleigh R. Pruitt 2004 – 2022

Kyleigh R. Pruitt, 17, of Greenfield, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Services were Saturday, July 30, at First Baptist Church in Greenfield. She was born September 20, 2004, to Tabitha Parham and Randy Pruitt.

