Good Ole Gospel Singing Event Returns to Dresden

After being canceled during the pandemic, the 19th annual Good Ole Gospel Singing will return at 7 p.m. Friday, August 5, at First Baptist Church in Dresden. Among the special guests will again be Matthew Holt from McKenzie, pianist for the legendary Gaither Vocal Band.

“We’re so excited to bring back the singing this year and thankful to God that we can do so. I know we’ve all missed it,” said the Rev. Wayne Perkins from Greenfield, who emcees the singing with help from Judge Tommy Moore from Dresden.

“This is for everyone who loves Southern Gospel music. You’ll hear the old-time favorites that you remember from the Sunday afternoon singings that existed in our church 60 or more years ago,” he said.

Much like the popular Gaither Homecoming concerts, the format will again include a mix of congregational songs and special music provided by soloists and groups. A live band will provide musical back-up, led by Holt, who has carved time to return to this annual event for several years. Though he travels the world with the Gaither Vocal Band, he calls this Dresden singing one of his favorite annual events.

Among the local/area groups already confirmed to perform are The Good Time Singers and award-winning recording artist Joan Gregory. Several others are expected.

Another attraction is the mass choir made up of all these groups and numerous other Southern Gospel singers from West Tennessee and West Kentucky.

“We encourage singers and song leaders to fill the choir loft as they’ve been so faithful to do through the years. We have many wonderful, Godly, Southern Gospel singers in this area,” Perkins said.

The singing always draws a good crowd, but seating in the DFBC sanctuary comfortably accommodates everyone. There is no charge for admission. A nursery will be provided.