Gas Prices Continue to Decline

NASHVILLE (July 18) – Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 50 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee was priced at $3.39 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $1.80 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Tennessee and the national average going back 10 years:

July 18, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 18, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

July 18, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 18, 2017: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 18, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 18, 2014: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 18, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 18, 2012: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga – $3.94/g, down 17.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.11/g.

Nashville – $4.11/g, down 19.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.31/g.

Huntsville – $4.09/g, down 17.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.26/g.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99 per gallon by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.