FEMA Offers Disaster Recovery Updates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 13) – FEMA provided assistance for three disaster declarations in Tennessee in the last several months, including severe storms and flooding on August 21, 2021, in middle Tennessee, and a tornado outbreak on December 10-11, 2021, in middle and west Tennessee. FEMA is also providing assistance to reimburse for emergency protective measures and repair damaged infrastructure for a severe winter storm in west Tennessee on February 3-4, 2022.

Disaster Assistance for Tornado Outbreak on December 10-11, 2021

As of July 7, 2022, the following Individual Assistance has been distributed to affected residents in the designated counties of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson.

Individuals and Households Program: $1.3 million

Housing Assistance: $1.1 million

Other Needs Assistance: $214,000

Low-interest loans from the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) to homeowners, renters and small businesses: $7.8 million

As of July 7, 2022, $3.1 million in Public Assistance has been obligated to help state and local governments pay for debris removal, emergency measures and infrastructure repair.

Disaster Assistance for Severe Winter Storm on February 3-4, 2022

As of July 7, 2022, $1.3 million in Public Assistance has been obligated to help state and local governments in Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley counties pay for debris removal, emergency measures and infrastructure repair.

Disaster Assistance for Severe Storms and Flooding on August 21, 2021

As of July 7, 2022, the following Individual Assistance has been distributed to residents in the designated counties of Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys.

Individuals and Households Program: $8 million

Housing Assistance: $6.1 million

Other Needs Assistance: $1.8 million

Low-interest loans from the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) to homeowners, renters and businesses: $14.7 million.

As of July 7, 2022, $26.2 million in Public Assistance has been obligated to help state and local governments pay for debris removal, emergency measures and infrastructure repair.

