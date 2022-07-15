Dresden Board Meeting Cancelled Due to Lack of Forum

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (July 11) — Monday night’s Dresden City Board meeting was cancelled due to the lack of a quorum. When the role was called, there were only two aldermen present – Aldermen Lyndal Dilday and Kenneth Moore. Alderwoman Sandra Klutts came in late, making three members present. However, the city charter requires there be a majority of aldermen present in order to conduct city business. Since the board consists of six members, a minimum of four members must be present. Aldermen absent were: Gwin Anderson, Ralph Cobb, Willie Parker and Kenneth Moore.

Mayor Jeff Washburn announced the meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.

Items on the agenda to be considered when the board meets include:

purchasing properties on West Main Street owned by Dickie Hutcherson, Keely Nanney and Frank Peeler;

review of the city charter for possible needed changes;

the purchase of a new leaf blower machine;

reviewing bids on a four-way stop light;

the status of the American Rescue Plan Act budget; and

Construction manager for the City Hall/PD/Fire project.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn filed a suit against the entire board of aldermen on Friday. The suit is a “Complaint for Permanent Restraining Order and Restoration of Rights of Office.” Complete details are available in the front-page article, “Dresden Mayor Sues Aldermen” in today’s edition.

When the meeting is rescheduled, it will be announced on the Dresden Enterprise’s Facebook page.