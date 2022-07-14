County Mayor Recognized by WestStar Board

JAKE BYNUM HONORED FOR SERVICE ON WESTSTAR BOARD OF TRUSTEES JUNE 21 – Jake Bynum, of Martin, was honored for his service on the WestStar Leadership Program’s Board of Trustees during the program’s graduation ceremony on June 21 at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt. Bynum’s appointment on the board will end July 1. He is the current Weakley County mayor and a 2013 WestStar graduate. Bynum (R) is pictured with University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. For more information about WestStar, contact Virginia Grimes, assistant director, at vgrimes@utm.edu or 731-881-7787.