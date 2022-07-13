Lawsuit Against Aldermen in Dresden Settled

DRESDEN (July 13) – The Dresden Mayor’s lawsuit against the Board of Alderman is over. The matter was quickly ended when the six aldermen hired Dresden attorney Roy Herron who negotiated the settlement.

“I did public service for 26 years, but you couldn’t pay me $100,000 to go through what these public officials have endured since the tornado. For seven months, they have all worked days and many nights to serve Dresden’s citizens. I am grateful they once again have put their citizens first by quickly resolving this lawsuit.”

The settlement provides that the Mayor and Aldermen will adhere to the Open Meetings Law, follow the town’s Social Media Policy, and rescind the resolution censuring the Mayor. The Board felt the Mayor had gotten their message and all the parties agreed to amicably resolve their differences.

Herron said all of the Aldermen and the Mayor signed the Agreed Order on Wednesday morning, as did Chancellor Mike Maloan. The document was filed in the Courthouse by noon.

Dresden’s Aldermen are Gwin Anderson, Ralph Cobb, Jr., Lyndal Dilday, Sandra Klutts, Kenneth Moore, and Willie Parker. Dresden’s Mayor is Jeff Washburn.