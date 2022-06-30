Independence Day Events Planned in County

The cities of Martin and Dresden are once again offering free events in celebration of the Fourth of July, or Independence Day, as it is commonly known in the United States.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at the Martin Rec Complex, located at 8457 Hwy. 45E South, the City of Martin event will kick off with a live concert on the grounds. The “Biggest Bang” in Northwest Tennessee, according to city officials will culminate with a fireworks display beginning around sunset near 9 p.m.

The Martin Loves America event will offer guests beach balls, bubbles and glow sticks to guests while supplies last. Event-goers are welcome to bring a picnic, chairs and refreshments as they relax in the grass or watch and listen to the event from their vehicles. The fireworks music will be synced and available to listen to on FM 98.5.

The city is asking community members to post and share pictures from the event using #MartinTN and #MartinLovesAmerica throughout the evening.

The rec complex offers a walking trail, pond for fishing, playgrounds and a fenced-in dog park.

In related news, the Martin Police Department issued the following statements regarding enforcement of the city’s noise ordinance and the shooting of fireworks within the city limits.

“Although City of Martin Code 11-402 prohibits noise caused by fireworks, the Martin Police Department understands the public’s desire to celebrate July 4th. Due to this special holiday time, as usual, M.P.D. plans on being lenient on the enforcement of this code during the holiday weekend. We ask the public to refrain from shooting fireworks between the hours of 10 p.m. until 9 a.m. through the July 4th weekend, with the exception of the night of July 4th. Please keep neighbors and animal welfare in mind while celebrating. Be advised that neighborhood complaints may cause officers to request stoppage and/or violations could be issued for continuance.”

In Dresden, the city has once again planned a celebration that is free to the public in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. Fireworks will begin around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 in Wilson Park. Event goers are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the free display.

Leading up to the holiday, Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Center has planned Freedom and Fireworks, an event that celebrates the holiday and family beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and enjoy quality time and free treats, leading up to the fireworks display beginning around sunset. Weakley County Rehab and Nursing is located at 700 Weakley County Nursing Home Rd., Dresden.

As part of the weekly Farmers Market activities in Dresden, Simons Bank is sponsoring a Family Fun Day at the Terry Oliver Pavilion from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Games, popsicles, drinks and farmers market vendors will be on hand for this event, which is touted as fun for the entire family.