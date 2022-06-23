NWTEDC MEMBERS ATTEND WESTSTAR AFRICAN AMERICAN LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE – Five members of Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council attended the WestStar Leadership Program’s 23rd African American Leadership Conference on April 26. Pictured (L to R) are Theresa Powell, Beverly Lovelace, Jimmie Wilson, Tonda Emerson and Felecia Williams. The conference, themed “Challenges and Opportunities,” included presentations from experts in the fields of education, health and housing. For more information, contact Virginia Grimes, assistant director of the WestStar Leadership Program, at 731-881-7787 or vgrimes@utm.edu.
UTM STAFF MEMBERS ATTEND WESTSTAR AFRICAN AMERICAN LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE – Several members of University of Tennessee at Martin's staff attended the WestStar Leadership Program's 23rd African American Leadership Conference April 26. Pictured (L to R) are Dr. Charley Deal, Division of University Advancement; Anthony Prewitt, Office of Student Life and Multicultural Affairs; Kameron Echols, Office of Career Planning and Development; Dr. Andy Lewter, Division of Student Affairs; Virginia Grimes, WestStar Leadership Program; Demetrius Robinson, Office of Career Planning and Development; Chancellor Keith Carver; Gwendolyn Hopkins, Office of Human Resources; Jennifer Black, WestStar Leadership Program; Dr. Mary Giles, Department of Educational Studies; Charleston Yanders, Office of Housing; and Austin Ferrell, Call Me MiSTER.
COMMITTEE LEADERS ATTEND WESTSTAR AFRICAN AMERICAN LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE – Several members of the African American Leadership Conference Committee attended the WestStar Leadership Program's 23rd African American Leadership Conference on April 26. Pictured (L to R) are Jennifer Black, WestStar Leadership Program, Martin; Sharron Murden, CB&B Bank, Bolivar; Evelyn Robertson, Jr., Whiteville, Andrea Bond-Johnson, Golden Circle Insurance, Brownsville; Theresa Powell, Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council; Harold Nance, Nance Investments LLC, Alamo; Virginia Grimes, WestStar Leadership Program, Martin; Dr. Andre Temple, UT Center for Industrial Services; and Civil Miller Watkins, Fayette County School Board. Members of the committee not pictured are Arlisa Armstrong, of Brownsville; Anne Banks, of Brownsville; Yvette Blue, of Jackson; Dr. Cheryl Browne, of Somerville; Carolyn Flagg, of Brownsville; Mark Heaston, of Covington; and Mary Jones, of Covington.