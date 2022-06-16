Students Named to Harding University Dean’s List

SEARCY, ARKANSAS (June 13) – The following students is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.

Hanna Grace Garner of Martin, a senior studying international business and management and business ethics and

Paxton Davis of Gleason, a senior studying history.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the stateFor more information, visit harding.edu.