 Skip to content

Students Named to Harding University Dean’s List

| |

SEARCY, ARKANSAS (June 13) – The following students is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.

Hanna Grace Garner of Martin, a senior studying international business and management and business ethics and

Paxton Davis of Gleason, a senior studying history.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the stateFor more information, visit harding.edu.

Posted in News

Leave a Comment