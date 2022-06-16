MPS May 2022 Students of the Month

Martin Primary School recognized its Charger Students (Student of the Month) from each classroom for May 2022. Charger students exhibit good behavior and character and are a role model for other students. Pictured are Kindergarten Charger students: (Front, L to R) Katherine Brewer from Brook Allen’s room, Kaitlyn VanCleave from Lauren Campbell’s room, Izabell Bush from Emily Fowler’s room, Jazmen Rogers from Becky Jackson’s room, Brooklyn Quisenberry from Aubrey Ricketts’ room, Kaylee Hodge from Latessia Shane’s room, Alexie Collett from Alex Smith’s room, and Emerson Boxx from Michelle Vincent’s room; first-grade Charger students are: (Middle, L to R) Warren Turner from Darian Black’s room, Kane Harrison from Rachel Fowler’s room, Nevia Merritt from Lori Grissom’s room, Joseph Marlar from Miranda Jones’ room, Rafael Coleman from Elisabeth Kesterson’s room, and Eric Snider from Ginger Liles’ room; second-grade Charger students are: (Back, L to R) Alex White from Nicki Moore’s room, Penny Waldo from Riley Parker’s room, Isaac Hughes from Angela Sams’ room, and Jacob Cottingham from Alison Whaley-Crotts’ room. Not pictured are Jack Drewry from Kim Castleman’s room and Cali Barner from Rachel Cooper’s room.