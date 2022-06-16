Harvest Celebration and Beef Prize Drawing Planned

MARTIN (June 10) – On Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at the Martin Farmers Market, #GrowFoodChallenge will celebrate the HARVEST portion of the contest and draw for the grand prize – a Rural King chest freezer and quarter processed beef from Giffin Farms. Entries must be submitted by Thursday, June 16, at midnight to be eligible to win. Entries can be submitted at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrowFoodChallenge-HARVEST2022.

The Martin Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 18, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. The special event will feature live music from Tennessee Bob, children’s activities surrounding “National Eat Your Vegetables Day,” and a variety of vendors selling locally-grown and produced vegetables, fruits, baked goods, jams, honey and more.

The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network serves as a catalyst for a thriving and equitable local food system that is accessible to all. Learn more at nwtnlfn.org/grow-food-challenge.

The Grow Food Challenge is a collaborative project organized by the Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network, FFA Student Plant Sale Groups, City of Martin, Martin Farmers Market and the Tennessee Environmental Council.

“We are thankful to our generous sponsors and donors who support this year’s #GrowFoodChallenge: Giffin Farms and Rural King, Bamboozle, Society of St. Andrews, Cooperative Gardens, High Mowing Organic Seeds, Tennessee Environmental Council, Vowel & Sons, University of Tennessee at Martin, and Walmart – Martin,” NWTNLFN representatives shared in a press release.