A Crowning Send Off

Family and friends gathered Saturday, June 11, for a send off at the Moran House, located in Dresden, for two local pageant winners. Kailey Duffy and Morgan Martin are currently competing in Jackson as part of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant. Pictured are (L to R) Kody Grove; Linda Duffey; Kailey Duffy, Miss Weakley County Volunteer; Morgan Martin, Miss Tennessee Iris Festival; Lori Martin; Sandra Klutts, Local Director of the Miss Weakley County Volunteer and the Miss Tennessee Iris Festival pageant preliminary to the Miss Tennessee Volunteer pageant and (Front) Abby Jo Harris, Miss Tennessee Iris Festival Volunteer’s Iris Princess. The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant will run now through Saturday, June 18. Tickets are still on sale and the event is being held at the Carl Perkins Center in Jackson. The entire competition will be broadcast live on EPlusTV6 and eplustv6.com at 7 p.m. each evening. The winner of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer title will work as Gov. Bill Lee’s official representative for character education and spend the next year traveling the state to visit with school children and community members on his behalf.