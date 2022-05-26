WC 4-H Poultry and Wildlife Competitions Held

In the past couple weeks Weakley County 4-Hers have competed in two judging team competitions. The Western Region Poultry Judging contest and the Western Region Wildlife Judging contest. Poultry Judging took place on Thursday, May 12 in Jackson. There were 70 4-H youth in attendance from across the western region. Last year was the first year for the Western Region to have this contest and they held it virtually. But this year was the first of an in-person Poultry Judging contest. The contestants went from station to station and answered questions at each one. The 4-Hers were tested on their knowledge about eggs, poultry carcasses, poultry parts identification, live birds, and further processed products.

Weakley County 4-H had one team and three individuals. The senior team, consisting of Angela Moubray, Emily Brown, and Reece Chandler, placed second overall. Competing as individuals were Elijah Shannon, Christian Shannon, and Della Moubray. The very next week on Tuesday, May 17, the Western Region hosted a Wildlife Judging contest. There were 92 competitors from across the region. In this contest, participants are tested on their knowledge of wildlife identification, basic wildlife knowledge, and Wildlife Management Practices. Weakley County had a Junior High Team competing and two senior individuals. The senior individuals, Reece Chandler and Leah Mendenhall, placed in the Top 10. The team, made up of Elijah Shannon, Christian Shannon, and Ainsley Chandler, placed 4th overall.