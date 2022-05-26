Special Graduation Ceremony for WHS Baseball Seniors

Parents and community members came together to provide a unique graduation ceremony Saturday evening in the Alumni Center on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus for the seniors who are members of the Westview Chargers baseball team. Team members fought for a trip to the state tournament Friday evening while their classmates were in the Westview High School gymnasium picking up their diplomas during the school’s traditional graduation ceremony. The Alumni Center was decked out for the “pomp and circumstance” special event Saturday when the baseball players were able to don their caps and gowns and be presented with their diplomas. The Chargers made it to the sectionals for the second year in a row, where they lost to the Loretto Mustangs 8-1. The team finished its season with a 24-10 record. Earning their diplomas Saturday evening were (L to R) Jackson Abel, Garner Anderson, Luke Beam, Mason Johns, Bryce McGuffin and Cade Spaulding. Photo by Christel Laney