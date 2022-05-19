UTM Advisory Board to Meet May 20

MARTIN (May 13) – The University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board will hold its annual summer meeting at 1 p.m., Friday, May 20, in Room 206 of the Boling University Center. The meeting is open to the public and will also be available for public viewing via livestream at www.utm.edu/abmeeting and archived for later viewing.

Agenda items include:

Faculty and student appointments to the board

Campus Master Plan and University Advancement updates

Budget Overview and Recommendation for approval

Election of the UT Martin Advisory Board chair

The full agenda and associated meeting materials are available at www.utm.edu/advisoryboard or by contacting Bud Grimes, Office of University Relations, at rgrimes@utm.edu or call 731-881-7615.

The University of Tennessee at Martin also distributes this notice to all faculty and staff as part of its compliance with providing adequate public notice.

For more information, contact the Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.