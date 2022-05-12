2022 Iris Festival Highlights

The City of Dresden didn’t let the tragic storm event in December of last year affect the spirit of the community as the town hosted a variety of events last week as part of the annual Tennessee Iris Festival. This year marked the 42nd year and community members had chances to enjoy food, fun and fellowship. Guest readers joined the Ned McWherter Public Library in Dresden last week to offer story-telling. The Weakley County Courthouse served as the host site for annual Health Fair, where vendors shared goodies with attendees and talked about different services available through their various entities. The Flower Show offered a variety of show-stopping irises, along with a mix of plants. The Elks Lodge hosted the first-ever Barbecue Cookoff and Competition as part of the Iris Festival. The annual Corner Café featured homemade treats prepared by volunteers and members of the Dresden First United Methodist Church. Dresden’s ROAR band presented opportunities to hear classic rock, performed by students of Dresden High School. For more photos from this year’s Tennessee Iris Festival, visit the Dresden Enterprise Facebook page. Photos by Jasmine Williams/The Enterprise