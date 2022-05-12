2022 Iris Festival Baking Contest Winners
As a part of the annual Tennessee Iris Festival in Dresden, the Dresden Senior Center hosts the Baking Contest where residents compete for prizes and bragging rights for their baked goods. This year, the judges had a variety of treats to choose from, making this event a huge success, as noted by Dresden Senior Center Director Gail Rogers.
This year’s winners are as follows:
Frosted Cake Category:
1st Place Melinda Dilday – Fresh Strawberry Cake
2nd Place Mary Hammock – Fresh Coconut Cake
3rd Place Paige Davis – Vanilla cake with strawberry filling and buttercream icing
Non-Frosted Cake Category:
1st place Jean Ainley – Fresh Apple Cake
Sheet Cake Category:
1st Place Rebecca with Diversicare in Martin – Butterfinger Cake
2nd Place Alisha Gruggett – Elvis Presley Cake
Sweet Bread Category:
1st Place Ali Fox – Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls
Cupcakes Category:
1st Place Haley Hart – Coconut cream cupcakes with cream cheese icing and toasted coconut on top
2nd Place Donna Ferrell – Cookies and cream cupcakes
Meringue Pie Category:
1st Place Dorothy Barr – Chocolate pie
2nd Place Linda Akers – Butterscotch Pie
Non-Meringue Pie Category:
1st Place Sheila Swearingen
Candy Category:
1st Place Ruberta Parham – Peanut butter fudge
2nd Place Ruberta Parham – Chocolate Fudge
3rd Place Trystyn M. Hill – Peanut Butter/ Pretzel Trusulles
Cookie Category:
1st Place Donna Ferrell – Chocolate Chip Cookies
2nd Place Hycinth Smith – No bake oatmeal cookies
Regular Bread Category:
1st Place Jean Ainley – Zucchini Bread
Fruit Pies Category:
1st Place Tamari Riehl – Fruit pizza
Fried Pies Category:
1st Place Lillian Mosley – Fried apple pies
General Dessert Category:
1st Place Janice Stigall – Old-fashion banana pudding,
2nd Place Kathy Martin – Cherry Fluff
Grand Baker Winner was Melinda Dilday with her fresh Strawberry Cake.