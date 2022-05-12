2022 Iris Festival Baking Contest Winners

As a part of the annual Tennessee Iris Festival in Dresden, the Dresden Senior Center hosts the Baking Contest where residents compete for prizes and bragging rights for their baked goods. This year, the judges had a variety of treats to choose from, making this event a huge success, as noted by Dresden Senior Center Director Gail Rogers.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Frosted Cake Category:

1st Place Melinda Dilday – Fresh Strawberry Cake

2nd Place Mary Hammock – Fresh Coconut Cake

3rd Place Paige Davis – Vanilla cake with strawberry filling and buttercream icing

Non-Frosted Cake Category:

1st place Jean Ainley – Fresh Apple Cake

Sheet Cake Category:

1st Place Rebecca with Diversicare in Martin – Butterfinger Cake

2nd Place Alisha Gruggett – Elvis Presley Cake

Sweet Bread Category:

1st Place Ali Fox – Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls

Cupcakes Category:

1st Place Haley Hart – Coconut cream cupcakes with cream cheese icing and toasted coconut on top

2nd Place Donna Ferrell – Cookies and cream cupcakes

Meringue Pie Category:

1st Place Dorothy Barr – Chocolate pie

2nd Place Linda Akers – Butterscotch Pie

Non-Meringue Pie Category:

1st Place Sheila Swearingen

Candy Category:

1st Place Ruberta Parham – Peanut butter fudge

2nd Place Ruberta Parham – Chocolate Fudge

3rd Place Trystyn M. Hill – Peanut Butter/ Pretzel Trusulles

Cookie Category:

1st Place Donna Ferrell – Chocolate Chip Cookies

2nd Place Hycinth Smith – No bake oatmeal cookies

Regular Bread Category:

1st Place Jean Ainley – Zucchini Bread

Fruit Pies Category:

1st Place Tamari Riehl – Fruit pizza

Fried Pies Category:

1st Place Lillian Mosley – Fried apple pies

General Dessert Category:

1st Place Janice Stigall – Old-fashion banana pudding,

2nd Place Kathy Martin – Cherry Fluff

Grand Baker Winner was Melinda Dilday with her fresh Strawberry Cake.