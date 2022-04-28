Softball, Football and Baseball 

Don’t look now, but Hollow Rock-Bruceton softball is building up a pretty impressive resume.

Last week, the Lady Tigers took down Trinity Christian 8-7. This is the same TCA program that produced Lady Vols Ellen and Ivy Renfro. This team had quietly been surging through its schedule like the Allies through Baghdad.

Oh, by the way, Trinity was ranked 10th statewide in a poll somewhere. This was a bug feather in Central’s cap.

Of course, their hall-of-fame coach Jamie Williams would prefer his team’s progress remain on the down-low, the cat is out of the bag … and it’s a big blue cat, too.

The hero of the game changes daily. Pick your poison with this team and ignore it at your peril. There’s a lot of softball left, but it’s conceivable we could see this group Flinging it this spring.

*****

Next month, former Dresden prodigy and current UTM quarterback and punter Dresser Winn will conduct a football camp for kids 7 to 17. They will be instructed in all phases of the game.

Winn led Dresden to a state football championship and won the Mr. Football honor before heading up the road to UT-Martin. He had the makings of a legit star before he was beset by injuries. But he bounced back and will play this season while he completes his master’s degree.

Besides his legacy of success, Winn has tales to tell about perseverance. The camp takes place Saturday, May 21 and costs Campers $20 in advance, $25 the day of. I am wagering it will be worth the investment.

*****

Generally speaking, collegiate baseball, sadly, doesn’t garner the same attention as football or basketball.

But in these parts, the talk is palpable.

Sunday, the No.1-ranked Tennessee Vols swept Florida in Gainesville to set a record for best start in SEC history: 17-1. They are a sizzling 37-3 overall. That’s crazy!

Consider the Vols lost twice in one week recently and still maintained their top billing. This team, while demonstrating it is human, still finds ways to win.

Injury to a starting pitcher? Next man up. Someone struggling at the plate? Someone steps up with a big hit.

Maybe the Vols aren’t the most well-liked team in college baseball? So what. They enjoy playing and winning. If I was a prospect today, I think I’d want to play for Tony Vitello and his staff.

This team has the rest of the regular season to play, then the SEC tournament, then, if all goes well, the NCAA tournament. If they can handle the pressure and expectations, Omaha is next.

I dare say this team wants to atone for last year’s disappointing appearance.

Editor’s note: Jim Steele is a correspondent for Magic Valley Publishing and the host of The Pressbox radio show, which airs 4-6 p.m CT, Monday-Thursday on WRJB, 95.9 FM, Camden, Tenn.