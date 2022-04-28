Chargers Go on Road to Edge Rebels 

BY JIM STEELE

Pressbox1@gmail.com

MCKENZIE (April 21) – Host McKenzie held a 3-1 lead until the top of the sixth, when Westview scored two runs to tie the game, then scratched home a run in the seventh for a 5-4 victory Thursday.

Garner Anderson’s home run in the seventh vaulted the Chargers in front for good. He was 2-4 with three RBI to pace the Chargers. Brady Gardner was 3-4 with a double and two runs scored. Mason Johns was 2-3 with a double and a run batted in. Jackson Abel had a hit and an RBI. Luke Beam and Cooper Spaulding each had a pair of hits.

Ty Anderson had a hot bat for the Rebels, going 4-4, including a double and three RBI. Colin McLearin was 3-4 with a double and an RBI. Hayden Hixon, Jackson Cassidy, Braden Birmingham and Jake McDaniel each singled.

McDaniel worked 6 2/3 innings for McKenzie, but had no decision. Hixon suffered the hard-luck defeat, working 1 1/3.

Gardner struck out two in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the victory.