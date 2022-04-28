Chamber Honors Distinguished Members

WEAKLEY COUNTY (April 19) – The Weakley County Chamber of Commerce hosted approximately 350 members and guests during the Annual Awards Banquet at the Boling University Center Duncan Ballroom on campus on the University of Tennessee at Martin. The 2022 Weakley County Chamber President Amy Lewellen from Dresden welcomed guests and introduced the 2012 Chamber Past President and Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, who opened the ceremonies with the invocation.

WCJED Corp/CEO Justin Crice acknowledged the Board of Directors from the Chamber, WCEDB Corp., The First Community Bank of the Heartland Youth Leadership Board, The Leadership Weakley County Board, LWC Alumni and Event Ambassadors. Crice introduced UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.

The 2019 Weakley Countian of the Year Cindy McAdams gave the qualifications and presentation for this year’s Weakley Countian of the Year. A Chamber member must write a letter indicating why the person nominated should be selected. Detailed information why your nominee should be recognized as the Weakley Countian of the Year are: 1. Anyone nominated must be an active, community service- oriented Chamber member or affiliate for two or more years. 2. recognized for outstanding leadership abilities, 3. reside in Weakley County. 4. 21 years of age and over. 5. no posthumous nominations accepted. The recipient of the 2022 Weakley Countian of the Year Award was Faron Collins, retired General Manager from Weakley County Municipal Electric System.

The 2022 Emerging Leader Award was presented by the Weakley County Young Professional’s President-elect Chloe Humphrey. Nominations are open to any upcoming business-oriented community leader, an active Weakley County Chamber member or affiliate for at least one year; must be over the age of 21 and under 45 years of age and reside or work in Weakley County. The purpose of the Emerging Leader’s Award is to grow Weakley County by engaging young innovative professionals in our area to advance the industrial, technological and service communities with their time and talents. Nominations will come from anyone writing a letter stating the name of the person nominated and details stating his/her dedication to areas of community and business involvement in Weakley County. The Emerging Leadership Award is given to a young professional within Weakley County who has made an impact in the community and freely volunteers time and talents.

The 2022 Emerging Leader Award presented to Courtney Echols, director of the Weakley County Prevention Coalition.

The 2019 winner John McMahan from The Lifeline Voice & Data Communications (former Mobile P.C. Guys) gave nomination qualifications for the Business of the Year award: The business must be an active dues paying Chamber member for at least two years; must be an owner operated business in Weakley County. Nominations may be made by anyone, including the business. The party entering the nomination application should indicate why the business should be selected. The Weakley County Chamber 2022 Business of the Year recipient was Dynamix from Greenfield.

Since 1959, the Weakley County Chamber Board of Directors are elected by the chamber membership. The representatives are community leaders from Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin, Sharon and the Weakley County Government who diligently work as a united leadership team. The 2022 President Amy Lewellen, representing Dresden membership, gave the annual president’s report highlighting the year’s activities. Amy was presented the 2022 President’s Gavel Plaque for her dedication of service by President-elect Maria Lackey from Sharon President’s Plaque presentation.

The Chamber recognized graduation of both elite leadership programs offered in Weakley County. The youth leaders are blind selected from qualifying sophomores who represent the four Weakley County high schools. The First Community Bank Youth Leadership Weakley County Class 2022 is sponsored by First Community Bank of the Heartland, supported by the Weakley County Schools, Weakley County Municipal Electric System and the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce. The accredited First Community Bank Youth Leadership class completed eight-month sessions: team building, strategic planning, college readiness, agriculture, finance, government, education, quality of life, and aspects of economic development with local Industry tours. The 2022 Class Project Chair was Ashlee Mallon, representative from Dresden High School enlightened the audience with positive benefits from the FCB Youth Leadership sessions and the community service class project participation. See related article in today’s edition.

Both Leadership Weakley County youth and adult programs are structured to motivate and equip citizens to become effective leaders. The sessions are based on gaining knowledge of Weakley County business, industry, healthcare, agriculture, project planning, tourism, local and state government. Each Leadership Class is required to complete a class community service project to benefit the citizens of Weakley County.

The Leadership Weakley County Class 2022 Project Chairman Courtney McMinn introduced the 2022 Leadership Weakley County highlights and community service project.

The 2022 Youth Achievement Award was presented virtually by the 2019 recipient Anna Johnson, currently attending Rhodes College in Memphis. Qualifications are 1. Special distinction to an individual or group under of 21years of age, 2. Received regional, state and /or national honors. 3.Recipient should reside in Weakley County, 4. Obtain high standards of leadership abilities and moral character, excluding sports Nominations may be submitted from a W.C Chamber member

The Weakley County Chamber is blessed and honored to acclaim The Dresden FFA group as the 2022 Youth Achievement Award Winner. See related article in today’s edition.