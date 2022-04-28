4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors Offering Free Activities

April 4-9 marked the first annual Tennessee Food Waste Awareness Week. During that week, Tennessee held a statewide food drive. Here in Weakley County, the 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors collected canned goods for the local food pantries.

“We would like to thank Tate Family Foods in Greenfield and E.W. James in Martin and Dresden for partnering with us to collect over 120 canned items,” County 4H representatives noted. That is not all that the Healthy Living Ambassadors have been up to though.

This summer beginning in May the 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors will be offering free Health Rocks and Healthy Living activity lessons at the library. These lessons will be held at the Martin Public Library and are open to all 4th through 6th grade students. These lessons will be offered free of charge, but students will need to sign up. Through these lessons, students will learn healthy time management skills through some fun hands-on games. Students will also learn about healthy home workouts. Lessons will include fun hands-on activities and games with prizes. To sign up for these free lessons, come by or call the Weakley County Extension Office at 731-364-3164. You can also sign up at the Martin Public Library.