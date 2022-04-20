Westview’s HOSA Reaps Recognitions at State Convention

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

KNOXVILLE (April 6) – The Westview HOSA Future Health Professionals attended the 2022 Tennessee HOSA State Leadership Conference March 28-30. The leadership event focused on the theme “Shatter Your Expectations” as members gathered at the Knoxville Convention Center for competitions, recognitions, officer elections, and informative workshops.

Westview Senior Gloria Hogan, who served as the TN HOSA State Reporter/Historian for the past year, received the Outstanding State Leader Award which was presented by the HOSA State Advisor Christina Islong. Hogan was surrounded by HOSA friends when, during the convention, she also received an acceptance letter from Vanderbilt University.

In attendance with Hogan were Abbey Buchanan, Natalie Williams, Taylor Davis, MaKena Greer, Deborah Shaw, Addy Hall, Channing Covington, Tabitha Maddox, Nastasia Smith, and Ashlee Carter. Advisors Jessica McGuffin, BSN-RN, and Carolyn Glover, BSN-RN, accompanied the group.

Glover reported the following results from competitions: Channing Covington, 2nd in Pharmacy Science; Natalie Williams, Gold level for the Barbara James Service Award and second round Dental Science; Taylor Davis, Bronze level for the Barbara James Service Award and competed at a state level in Pathophysiology; Makena Greer and Abbey Buchanan competed in the second round for Health Career Display; Addy Hall competed at the state level in Behavior Health; Deborah Shaw competed at the state level in Epidemiology; Ashlee Carter competed at the state level in Physical Therapy; Nastasia Smith competed at the state level in Home Health Aid; Tabitha Maddox competed at the state level in Veterinary Science.

The Westview Chapter was recognized for HOSA Happenings submitted by Natalie Williams and The National Service Project submitted by Channing Covington, and headed by McGuffin, for collecting bone donor swabs at the UTM basketball game.

Glover was recognized with an award for being the advisor of a state officer.

Students also attended workshops on topics such as leadership, finding one’s healthcare calling, the future of healthcare, building culture through a leader-member exchange, finding balance, and more. They reported having “a fun night” enjoying the additional Silent Disco and Think Fast Interactive Game Show.