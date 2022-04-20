‘Shine a Light on Child Abuse’ Event Is Saturday

The second annual Glow Walk Through the Greenway event is slated for 7-8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in downtown Martin.

As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month through the month of April, the Weakley/Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, is shedding light on child abuse and spreading awareness about its prevention.

This weekend’s event is asking community members to don their blue in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month and walk the greenway to “Shine a Light on Child Abuse.” Organizers are providing glowsticks for participants. Those interested in attending are asked to meet at the Farm’s Market Pavilion in downtown Martin.

Contact the local CPC at 731-587-0768 to find out more about local fundraising events throughout the year for the Center and its many services to families in Weakley and Obion counties.