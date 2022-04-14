The Volunteer Spirit

Volunteers have given their time since the December 10, 2021, tornado destroyed parts of Dresden, leaving families displaced and without some essential items. Be the Village opened up December 11, 2021, offering help and collecting donations to distribute to storm victims. Volunteers include (Clockwise, Bottom L to R) Diane Wither, Marge Bowman, Candy Gensel, Ruth Parker, Jeff Wither and coordinator Sandra Taylor. Photos by Lance Montgomery of Gleason. Montgomery is a graphic communications student and freshman at Murray State University.