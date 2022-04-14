Sharon FD Adds Volunteers to Its Ranks

SHARON (April 11) – Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings presented Chase Edwards, Jake Green and Travis Walker with their Firefighter Rookie School Certification certificate during the Sharon City Board Meeting held Monday, April 11.

During the last three months, Edwards, Green and Walker have trained for over 100 hours for the Sharon community by attending hands-on and lecture training provided by Instructor Kory Green and the Martin Fire Department.

“Their dedication over the last three months has been above and beyond. I am proud of them,” said Eddings.

Edwards, Green and Walker will now advance to the Live Burn Class held at the Madison County Fire Department.

“I look forward to working with these new firefighters and the service they will provide the Sharon community for years to come,” said Eddings.

Edwards and Green both joined the Sharon Fire Department as junior firefighters years ago, but had to wait until they were 18 years old to become certified and attend the State of Tennessee firefighter training classes.

The Sharon Fire Department is always looking to hire and train men and women to serve its community.