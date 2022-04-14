DES Families Turn Out for Fun

After two years of pandemic restrictions, Dresden Elementary families turned out in large numbers to be a part of the Spring Family Fun Festival.

Principal Melanie Needham said the event held on Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. had traditionally been a fall festival but was moved to spring this year.

The DES Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and a committee of teachers planned the night with each grade level determining what type of activity they would contribute. Middle School Beta Club members earning service hours, teachers and parents volunteered to help activities such as face painting, toy dig, rock wall, and yard games run smoothly. While the weather took a dip toward cooler temps, children, parents, and grandparents were eagerly awaiting their turn at the outdoor petting zoo and a chance to play with bubbles outside.

Book sales in the library and a toy walk and cake walk with three tables of homemade goodies were also drawing lots of attention.

Participants buy a ticket that will be punched as they engage in the fun. Money is also raised via food and concessions. All proceeds go back into the school via the PTO.

The PTO provides items like cases for Ipads, helps for field trips, and needs in classrooms. Teachers were wearing walk-a-thon t-shirts gifted by the PTO.