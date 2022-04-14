Annual Iris Festival Golf Tourney Planned

The Dresden Rotary Club is hosting its annual Golf Tournament as part of the Tennessee Iris Festival. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start on Thursday, May 5, at Persimmon Hills Golf Course, located at 1696 Rock Hill Rd., Sharon. This event is open to any community members. Participants can expect a day of golfing, with potential for prizes, food and fellowship. A food truck will be on-site for teams.

Closest to the hole, longest drive, and hole-in-one prizes are up for grabs at the golf tournament.

Sponsorship, volunteer and vendor booth opportunities are available.

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Dresden Tornado Relief Fund to help those in the community affected by the tornado on December 10, 2021.

To register a team or sponsor a hole, contact any Dresden Rotary Club members or fill out a form online at https://irisfestgolf.eventbrite.com.