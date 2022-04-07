Westview Students Study Earth and Air with UTM Professors

FFA students from teacher David Hochreiter’s dual-enrollment greenhouse management class and landscape and turf management courses conducted a lab with Dr. Philip Smartt, Dr. Isaac Lephcha and Dr. Bethany Wolters at Westview’s plant science building on March 17. Students were shown four new asexual propagation techniques, including advanced air layering. Dr. Smartt gave students a first-hand experience using a drone to observe campus and the surrounding area. Students learned how drones can be integrated into agriculture by using infrared sensors and other cameras to observe crop and livestock health and how they can be used to inspect agricultural equipment like center pivot irrigation systems in the middle of a field.