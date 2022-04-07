UTM Rodeo Kicks Off This Week

MARTIN (April 4) – The University of Tennessee at Martin proudly hosts the 54th annual Spring College Rodeo, which runs from Thursday, April 7 through Saturday, April 9 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.

Action begins at 7:30 p.m. on all three dates. All tickets are $12 on Thursday and $15 for both Friday and Saturday sessions. Ages five and under get in free but must sit in an adult’s lap. Saturday is officially sold out, while tickets still remain for Friday and Thursday sessions. For those who cannot attend, each night’s performance round will be streamed online for $10 per session. Tickets and access to the video stream can be purchased at UTMSports.com/RodeoTickets.

Advance tickets can be picked up at the Skyhawk Ticket Office (located in Room 1091 in Skyhawk Fieldhouse). Fans will need to show a copy of the ticket information on their phone, a paper copy of their ticket order or a photo ID for will call pickup. An early will call – located outside of the southwest corner of the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion – will be open at 4 p.m. on all three days. The doors will open at 6 p.m. each night.

Timed events and rough stock events (including bull riding) will take place every night. UT Martin will compete against cowboys and cowgirls from the University of Arkansas-Monticello, East Mississippi Community College, University of Kentucky, Mississippi State University, Missouri Valley College, Murray State University, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, Southern Arkansas University, University of Tennessee, Three Rivers College and University of West Alabama.

Rodeo week officially kicks off (today) Wednesday, April 6, as Wendell Alexander Realty and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is sponsoring the annual crawfish supper at the American Legion building in Martin, located at 221 Central St., at 5:30 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be available as well as corn on the cob and new potatoes for the price of $25 per plate. The event is hosted by the UTM Rodeo Booster Club as proceeds go towards the UT Martin Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

The Thursday performance is Tyson, Obion County Complex Performance night. The Weakley County 4-H Mounted Drill team will perform the opening ceremony while fans can enter a drawing for the chance to win a Stanley Black & Decker (formerly MTD) riding lawnmower.

Friday is Tennessee Tractor, LLC Performance night. The Weakley County 4-H Mounted Drill team will perform at 7:10 and 7:30 p.m. while a second drawing for the Stanley Black & Decker (formerly MTD) riding lawnmower will take place if a winner is not crowned on Thursday.

Saturday begins with the Edward Jones Investments free barbecue lunch, located in the downtown Farmer’s Market location at 11:30 a.m. The Martin Paving Company Championship Finals then takes place as the top-10 Ozark Region contestants from the first round will compete in each event.

Garrett Yerigan returns to serve as the public address announcer while Brinson James will serve as the rodeo clown and funny man. Top bucking bulls and horses will be provided by Mark Johnson of Universal Rodeos based out of Crenshaw, Mississippi.

A silent auction featuring different items each night will take place during the performance rounds. All proceeds will go to the UT Martin Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

Action from all three nights can be heard locally through the radio airwaves on Star 95.1 FM and online at: https://streamdb6web.securenetsystems.net/v5/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WCDZ.