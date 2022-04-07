Gleason FFA at State Convention By Editor | April 7, 2022 | 0 Gleason FFA members recently attended the 94th Annual FFA State Convention in Gatlinburg. The group of students included were (L to R) Elaine Covington, Tallon Legens, Sam Bridgeman, and Dalton Wade. Not pictured is Advisor Archie Rich. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Representative Kustoff Offers Update from Capitol Hill April 7, 2022 | No Comments » Lions Club Provides Tornado Relief Donations April 7, 2022 | No Comments » Dresden And Sharon Fire Departments Awarded Grant Funding April 7, 2022 | No Comments » Greenfield Senior Citizens Center Director Retires April 7, 2022 | No Comments » Dresden Board Discusses Grant Funding, Tornado Relief Donation and Audit Report April 7, 2022 | No Comments »