Freed-Hardeman Announces Finalists for Mr. and Miss FHU

HENDERSON (April 4) – Eight senior students, nominated by the faculty and staff and selected by popular vote of their peers, have been chosen as finalists for Mr. and Miss FHU.

Christene (CeCe) Spencer, of Martin, is a finalist for Miss FHU and is earning a Bachelor of Science in Family Sciences.

Freed-Hardeman University will honor Mr. and Miss FHU Thursday, April 14, at 10:30 a.m. during the regularly-scheduled chapel service held in Loyd Auditorium.

“This time-honored tradition, dating back to 1940, allows the campus community to celebrate our students and those who best represent the ideals inherent in our mission,” Chris Ramey, director of alumni engagement, said.

