Voter Registration Deadline is Monday

WEAKLEY COUNTY Tenn. – Weakley County residents are reminded they must register to vote by midnight on Monday, April 4, 2022, to be able to cast a ballot in the State and County Primary Election on May 3, 2022.

Registering to vote, updating your address, or checking your registration status is considered fast, easy, and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.gov.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the deadline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It is important for all of us to make our voice heard at the polls and with our convenient online voter registration system you can safely register in minutes.”

Paper voter registration applications are available to download on GoVoteTN.gov or at the Weakley County Election Commission Office. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to the Weakley County Election Commission or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by April 4, 2022.

The Weakley County Election Commission is located at 135 S. Poplar St., Ste. A, Dresden. Voters can drop off completed registration forms or register in person Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting starts Wednesday, April 13, and runs each weekday, including Saturdays, until Thursday, April 28. Polls are closed on Good Friday, April 15. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, April 26. Election Day is Tuesday, May 3.

For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility, and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Weakley County Election Commission.