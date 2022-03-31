MPD’s Hatler Graduates from FBI Academy

QUANTICO, VIRGINIA – Two hundred and sixty-nine law enforcement officers graduated recently from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The 281st session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 45 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations, six federal and civilian agencies.

Among the graduates is Martin Police Department Lt. James R. Hatler. Hatler is the Criminal Investigations Lieutenant for the MPD.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony. Class spokesperson Jeremy Sherrod of the Texas Department of Public Safety represented the graduating officers.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered.

A total of 53,181 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.