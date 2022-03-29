Sandra F. Simmons 1938 – 2022

Mrs. Sandra F. Simmons, age 83, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home.

Sandra lived in Paris, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Ruby Fowler; brother, Lynn Fowler; and nephew, Tom Fowler.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Barry Simmons of Paris, Tennessee; daughter, Bari Lyn Simmons of Lexington, Kentucky; son, Neal (Laura) Simmons of Fayetteville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Brooke and Andrew Simmons of Fayetteville, Arkansas; as well as sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and several nephews and nieces.

Sandra graduated from Dresden High School. She received an associates degree from Freed Hardeman College and a bachelors degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

After teaching school in southern Illinois for a year, she married Barry Simmons and they spent the next four years with Barry in the Marine Corps. While in California she worked at State Farm Insurance Companies regional office.

After the Marines, they spent several years on dairy farms, the last one being at Murray State University. Sandra retired from Murray Electric System after 18 years and they moved to East Tennessee where they lived for 16 years. While there they enjoyed several years traveling around the United States and Canada in their motor home. They moved to Paris, Tennessee in 2019. Sandra was a member of the East Wood Church of Christ in Paris and several other congregations in the former places they lived.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, Tennessee with John Gammon officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

