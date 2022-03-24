Local Students Named to Bethel Dean’s List

McKENZIE (March 21) – Bethel University Vice President Dr. Kimberly Martin announced the College of Professional Studies (CPS) Dean’s List on Monday. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieved exceptional academic success in the term ending January 31, 2022.

“I’m excited to announce that 135 of our non-traditional students in the College of Professional Studies have been named to the Dean’s List,” Martin said.

“In addition to their normal work, family, and community responsibilities, these students have successfully navigated a global pandemic and the changes that brought into our lives and have excelled academically in the face of trials and uncertainties. We are so proud of them!”

To qualify, undergraduate CPS students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a GPA of 3.70 or higher in the term ending Jan. 31, 2022.

Local students who earned a place on the Bethel University Dean’s List were:

Brandi Hopper of Martin

Erin Stone of Martin

Jennifer Stone of Martin

Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tennessee. The College of Professional Studies is home to all of Bethel University’s adult degree programs, offering both on-campus and online courses.

For more information about the College of Professional Studies, contact Terry Morris at morrist@bethelu.edu or 931-449-9310.