Lady Chargers Break Out Bats, Power Past McKenzie 

BY JIM STEELE

Pressbox1@gmail.com

MARTIN (March 14) – Two teams who just won state basketball titles, playing with many of the same competitors, squared off last Monday, but not in Murfreesboro.

Westview pounded the visiting McKenzie girls 11-0 last Monday.

Westview displayed hot bats in jumping to a big lead. McCall Sims, Piper Johnson and Emma Barner each crunched home runs for the Lady Chargers. Johnson added a double to her four hits and three RBI. Barner also doubled and had three RBI.

Kassidy Brown, Jaden Barton, Anna Robinson, Payton Ognibene and Nicole Gibson each had hits for the Lady Rebels.

Angel Smith was the winning pitcher, fanning four and striking out six.