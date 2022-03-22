Wanda Danette Lamb

December 17, 1955 – March 21, 2022

Wanda Lamb, 66 of Dresden, passed away Monday March 21, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1 pm at Dresden Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in Peaceful Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at Bowlin Funeral Home from 4 pm until 7pm and Friday from 10 am until 1 pm at the church. Wanda was born December 17, 1955, in Red Bay, AL. to the late Edward and Roxey Robison Hamilton. She is survived by her children Jerrica (Bryan) Aguilar, and Caleb (Miranda) Lamb, brothers Elton (Glennis) Hamilton, Jack (Wanda) Hamilton, and Jamie (Janie) Hamilton, and one grandchild. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Lamb, and sisters Rachel Tackett, and Robin Simmons Wanda and her husband owned and operated Jerry Lambs Barber shop in Martin, TN for many years. She was a faithful member of the Dresden Pentecostal Church.