UTM Relay Team Announces Fundraiser Events

The UT Martin Relay For Life Team will have a fundraiser sale event, Soap for Hope, at Buff City Soap, located on S. Lindell Street in downtown Martin on Monday, March 28, from 4-7 p.m. in the store. Team members began pre-selling the soap this week. Two different fragrances of soap are available: a pinkish purple, which represents all types of cancer, or the teal and black soap, which represents ECD. The scent is All Hail the Queen, and each bar is $8, and each soap sleeve is $5. Local survivor and last year’s Relay For Life Honorary Chair Mary Elizabeth Bell of Martin may dress up as queen for the day’s event. Contact any of UTM Relay For Life team member to purchase bars of soap for a good cause. All proceeds will benefit the Weakley County Relay for Life Event.

Also, on Saturday, April 2, the UT Martin Relay For Life Team will offer a second fundraiser, named Relay Ribbons for Hope. There will be an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. at Festival Park in downtown Martin. There will be all types of ribbons for purchase to attach to the fences downtown representing the different types of cancer. These ribbons will be attached to the fence throughout April. Special guests for the event are UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, and Martin Community Development Director Brad Thompson, representing the city. Most of the ribbon is being donated by Midway Florist Distributorship in Martin. A ribbon may be purchased for $5, with personalization, the cost is $10. All proceeds will benefit the Weakley County Relay for Life Event. Rolling Thunder TN-Chapter 6 will be on site offering lunch.