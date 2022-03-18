State Champions

Westview has done it again. This time, the Lady Chargers basketball team brought home the gold ball trophy after defeating York Institute Saturday, March 12, in Murfreesboro as part of the TSSAA state basketball championship games. The team brought home top honors in the Class 2A division. Players are pictured with family members, some who were a part of the last state basketball championship for the Westview Lady Chargers in 1996. This year’s team consists of Miss Basketball Class 2A finalist Jada Harrison, who was also named the MVP for Saturday’s game. The Westview Lady Chargers are coached by Brian Haskins. For state tournament highlights from the three Weakley County names represented during the TSSAA state championship – Gleason Lady Bulldogs, Dresden Lady Lions, Westview Lady Chargers, see Pages 11 and 12 of today’s edition. Photo by Clinton Smith Photography