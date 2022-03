Ruby Ruth Lee, 91, died on March 1, at Diversicare in Martin. A memorial visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Bowlin Funeral Home beginning at 4:00 pm and going until 7:00 pm. A private family burial will take place at a later date. She was born November 1, 1930 to the late Errett and Allie (Ward) Brown.

