Martin Beautiful to Present the Annual Garden Seminar

MARTIN (March 7) – The Martin Beautiful Committee will present the annual Garden Seminar at the Martin Event Center on Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Spring is in the air! Do you need some garden inspiration? Join Martin Beautiful as we present the annual Garden Seminar on Saturday morning, April 2 at the Martin Event Center. Come early and visit with local plant sellers and artisans on the outdoor stage,” MBC representatives noted in a press release.

Horticulturist Jason Reeves from the West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center in Jackson will kick off the seminar sharing his ideas on “Friends in the Shade: Keeping Your Hosta Company.”

Afterwards, participants have their choice of three classroom-style sessions with local experts: “Beginner Garden Photography” with Dr. Tom Gallien; “All About Houseplants” with Dr. Bethany Wolters; or “Professional Lawncare Services: What to Expect” with Kevin Whitten.

This event is free, but advance registration is required due to limited seating.

For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Martin Garden Seminar” or call 731-587-3126.