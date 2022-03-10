Market Gets New Managers with Fresh Ideas

MARTIN (March 4) – This year the Martin Farmers Market will be seeing new faces, events, community outreach opportunities and more locally grown and produced goods.

A market manager is a key ingredient in the success of the Martin Farmers Market, working with all three sides of the farmers market paradigm — farmers, consumers, and the community. The City of Martin in collaboration with the Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network aim to revitalize historic downtown Martin through a beautification and enhancement project with a key focus in and around the Martin Farmers Market pavilion.

Caroline Ideus and Samantha Goyret will be serving as the new market managers. “Caroline and Sam bring the passion of promoting local foods, experience with farmers, and dedication to the community they serve,” stated Brad Thompson, Community and Economic Development Director of the City of Martin. “We are grateful to the former manager, Richard Gallagher, for his 15 years of service towards the development of the Martin Farmers Market.”

“Serving as managers, we will keep the farmers market functioning and prospering,” stated Samantha Goyret, co-manager of the Martin Farmers Market. “The role of the market managers is one of multitasking: keeping records for the market, coordinating promotional activities, organizing special events, managing the finances of the market, and a wide assortment of other tasks. Juggling the many duties of a market manager also requires promotion to farmers, building the vendor base and increasing the diversity of products in the marketplace.”

Any local vendors located within a 50-mile radius of the market, organizations, food trucks, artisans and special event acts are welcome to attend the upcoming Martin Farmers Market Vendor meeting on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Martin Public Library, on Lindell Street, Martin. For those not able to attend in person, a virtual meeting option is available as well. RSVP to Samantha Goyret – nwtnfoodguide@gmail.com or text 731-332-9071 for call-in information.

“We are motivated and passionate about causes such as agriculture, the local community, health and nutrition, and the environment,” stated Caroline Ideus, co-manager of the Martin Farmers Market. “We will be coordinating fun and engaging activities that build an exciting community-minded atmosphere.”

The Martin Farmers Market season will kick-off this year with a Strawberry Market on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 8 a.m. – noon. The season will end with a Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. – noon.

“Vendors will be able to sell their locally-grown and produced items at the market on Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 until noon,” noted Goyret. “There are several special events planned throughout the growing season, too! Any vendor, organization, food truck and special event act must fill out a vendor application form which will be made available online soon at facebook.com/MartinFarmersMarket. We will review the updated Martin Farmers Market information and guidelines during the vendor meeting on March 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Martin Public Library.”

“We want to encourage the growth of our local food system and support start-up businesses at the Martin Farmers Market,” noted Ideus. “Supporting a circular economy where our money stays in the community by supporting local producers, businesses, organizations and youth engagement will help our community thrive and gain access to local products.”

The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network is a nonprofit organization based out of Martin with the mission to serve as a catalyst for a thriving and equitable local food system accessible to all. To learn more about becoming a vendor visit facebook.com/MartinFarmersMarket.