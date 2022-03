Charles Dennis Erwin, 68, of Panama City, died on Thursday, January 20.

Graveside Service were Saturday, March 19, 11:00 A.M., in East Side Cemetery in Martin, Tennessee.

He was born on June, 24, 1953 to the late Charles J. Erwin and the Late Dorothy J. (Edgerton) Erwin. He was retired as a Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy.

