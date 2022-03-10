Beulah Land Cowboy Church News

MARTIN (March 6) – Beulah Land Cowboy Church services are at the church and also online on Roger-Cindy McPeak’s Facebook. One of the main prayer requests of the church is that community members keep the nation, Ukraine, the military and the whole world in their prayers.

Robert Baker led the music service. There were several prayer requests Sunday morning. Jacob William celebrated his birthday last week. Bro. Robert sang “I’m Still Holding On” and Bro. Roger sang “What a Day That Will Be.” Bro. Roger’s message “Anger and Forgiveness” was taken from Luke chapter 7 and Matthew 16.

Sunday evening Bro. Roger led the music service. Bro. Robert and a special guest provided the special music. Bro. Robert preached from 2 Corinthians chapter 6, “The Day of Salvation.”

The church is making plans to attend YEC in March.