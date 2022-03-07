UTM March 9 Forum to Address Crisis in Ukraine

MARTIN (March 4) – The ongoing crisis in Ukraine will be discussed during the first Global Affairs Forum set for 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, in the North Reading Room of the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Martin Paul Meek Library. The new forum series features expert analysis about current events and issues. The series, co-sponsored by the university’s College of Business and Global Affairs and the Paul Meek Library, is free and open to the public.

The panel discussion will present different views from UT Martin experts about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and will seek to offer a complete picture about the current situation. Scheduled to appear are Drs. Philip Acree Cavalier, university provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs; Chara Van Horn, associate professor of communications; Alice-Catherine Carls, Tom Elam Distinguished Professor of History; Carrie Humphreys, assistant professor of political science; and Adnan Rasool, assistant professor of political science. Josh Thompson, a senior political science major from Union City, will moderate the panel.

Forum parking will be available in the Paul Meek Library parking lot on Wayne Fisher Drive off Mt. Pelia Road. Parking permits are available at www.utm.edu/departments/publicsafety by selecting the “Online Visitor Parking Permit” link. For more information, contact Dr. Adnan Rasool at arasool1@utm.edu or Dr. Carrie Humphreys at chumph16@utm.edu.