McMinn Seeking Court Clerk Seat

Courtney McMinn is announcing her candidacy for the Circuit Court clerk for Weakley County in the upcoming Republican primary election May 3 and the General election August 9. She is a wife and mother raised in Weakley County. She graduated from Westview High School and married her high school sweetheart Brandon McMinn 15 years ago. Brandon currently works for Skyhawk Rentals in Martin and is a member of the Sharon Fire Department. They have two children, a daughter Avery and son Brody. McMinn is very active in their school and extra curricular activities. The McMinn’s attend First Baptist Church Martin and currently reside in Sharon.

McMinn’s journey in the legal and court system began in 2008 when she began work at the Law Office of Jeff Parham. She began in the real estate department as a legal assistant. In this position, she acquired her knowledge of real estate laws and the preparation of title searches and real estate documents such as Deeds and Deeds of Trust. Her duties required her to work directly with buyers, sellers, agents, and bankers on a daily basis. After a few years in this position, she was promoted to a position where she handled Parham’s billing and receivable accounts, his calendar, and all things related to the cases he was involved in. These cases ranged from criminal cases, custody and divorce, estates and conservatorships, to evictions and representing individuals and local businesses.

In 2013, McMinn assisted in the management of Judge Parham’s campaign for Circuit Judge of the 27th Judicial District covering both Weakley and Obion counties. In 2014, Judge Parham was elected as the Circuit Court Judge and McMinn served as his Judicial Assistant. In this position, she managed the Judge’s calendar, attended Court hearings in both Weakley and Obion counties, handled all the financials for the office, prepared any and all letters, orders, and jury instructions requested by Judge Parham. This allowed her to build a working relationship with all involved in the local judiciary system, including Judges, the district attorney General’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, local law enforcement officials, State and County Probation officers, many private attorneys and their assistants, and the staff of the Circuit Court and General Sessions clerk office.

McMinn was unanimously appointed Circuit Court clerk by the Weakley County Commission after the previous clerk resigned. She took over the office July 1, 2021, and said she knew from the beginning that she had found her place and became very passionate about the position. In the short time she has been in office, she said she believes the office has made great strides to more efficiently serve the citizens of Weakley County.

McMinn has a total of 14 years of legal office experience. She seeks to continue this position as a public servant, out of love for this office and this County. McMinn believes that everyone who comes into the Court System deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.